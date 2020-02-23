Dimecoin (DIME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $267.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 79.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 68% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $267.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016637 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003908 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004367 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

