Dimension Chain (EON) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $75.05 million and $2.96 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003136 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033613 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

