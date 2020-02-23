Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Raised by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,957. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

