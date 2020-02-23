DMarket (DMT) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. DMarket has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and $676,378.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02952579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00141657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

