Dock Achieves Market Cap of $5.08 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Dock has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Fatbtc, Gate.io and Binance. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.02936965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00230174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,109,027 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Fatbtc, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

