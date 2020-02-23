DogeCash (DOGEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market cap of $29,576.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00345726 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015669 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031552 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000934 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000390 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

