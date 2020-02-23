DogeCash Price Down 4.5% This Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $31,110.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00345778 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021837 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031176 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

