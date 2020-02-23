Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 269,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $371.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.92. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

