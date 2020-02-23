Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:DEI opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 388,110 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 87,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 281,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 923,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 184,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

