DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $319,535.00 and $83.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006179 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

