Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

