Dusk Network Market Cap Achieves $10.11 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $1.72 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00480402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.94 or 0.06605462 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00066455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027574 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,639,038 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

