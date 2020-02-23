Dynamic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,571.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Dynamic has a market cap of $739,786.00 and $11,571.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,848.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02737339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.03982518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00797126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00852034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00098012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009636 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028255 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00641996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,894,015 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.