Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Cap of $262,026.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007560 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market cap of $262,026.00 and approximately $212,655.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00465761 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001472 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012481 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 854,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,415 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

