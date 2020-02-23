e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.46 million and $33.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00783645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000285 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,939,781 coins and its circulating supply is 17,117,390 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

