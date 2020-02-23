Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,345 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,739,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,994,000 after buying an additional 384,055 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 57,465 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 390,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

T stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

