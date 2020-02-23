Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 61,766 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 543,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 607,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 92,986 shares during the last quarter.

AIMC opened at $34.67 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

