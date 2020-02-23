Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 78,490 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Albany International worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 89,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

