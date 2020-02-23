Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Denny’s worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Denny’s by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Denny’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s Corp has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DENN. Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

