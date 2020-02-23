Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,241 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Red Rock Resorts worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,283,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after acquiring an additional 399,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

RRR stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

