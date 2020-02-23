Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,504 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Bruker worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bruker by 13.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Bruker by 472.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bruker in the third quarter worth $4,630,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of BRKR opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

