Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 807,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,691 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Cott worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cott by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cott by 1,141.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cott by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cott in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cott by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,558,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COT shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cott presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:COT opened at $15.88 on Friday. Cott Corp has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Cott Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

