Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,270 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,060.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,287. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RARX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of RARX stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $47.55.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

