Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Healthcare Services Group worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

HCSG stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

