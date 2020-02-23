Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.62 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,001,000 after buying an additional 78,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,374,000 after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

NYSE DLR opened at $138.13 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.64.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,977. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.