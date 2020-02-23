Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.65 Million Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,170 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Phibro Animal Health worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 781,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 897.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 264,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. G.Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.