Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $12.84 Million Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,812 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of CNO Financial Group worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 691,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,808,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

