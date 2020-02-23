Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.73 Million Stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of South State worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,978,000 after buying an additional 63,933 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 311.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of South State by 44.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.82 on Friday. South State Corp has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

