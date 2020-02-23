Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.