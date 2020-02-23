Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Federal Signal worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSS. ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

