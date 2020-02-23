Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Inter Parfums worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 97,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.