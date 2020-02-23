Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $14.78 Million in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 224,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,777,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Argo Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Argo Group by 232.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $78.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair cut shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

