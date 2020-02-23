Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,267 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cohen & Steers worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.03%.

CNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

