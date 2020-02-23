Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,992 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,982 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of UMB Financial worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $60.18 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

