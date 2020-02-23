Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,839 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Terreno Realty worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.