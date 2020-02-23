Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 456,236 Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 456,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Medallia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $3,851,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,090,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,435.

MDLA opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

