Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,405 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

