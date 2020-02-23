Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,979 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Stag Industrial worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

