Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,366 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,366 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter worth $2,781,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE EBS opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,846 shares of company stock worth $5,708,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

