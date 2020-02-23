Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,592 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Kornit Digital worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 516.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 197.59 and a beta of 1.05. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

