Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,748 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Howard Hughes worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 101.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,113,000 after buying an additional 403,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $10,166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 32.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,042,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 28.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,746,476 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $135.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

