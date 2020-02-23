Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,581 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Stepan worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Stepan by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28. Stepan has a 52-week low of $82.98 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

