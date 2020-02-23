Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,904 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Kadant worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kadant by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,964,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,251. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut their price target on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

