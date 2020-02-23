Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,025 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Boston Beer worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.14.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,936 shares of company stock worth $32,483,353. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $396.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.29 and its 200 day moving average is $384.26. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $258.34 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.67.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

