Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Barnes Group worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $3,425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 99,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

