Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $301.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

