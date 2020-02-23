EagleX (EGX) Achieves Market Cap of $6,655.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, EagleX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One EagleX coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $6,655.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.94 or 0.02938040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00231466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

