Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,471,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. 330,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

