EBCoin (EBC) Market Cap Reaches $494,074.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $494,074.00 and approximately $3,066.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.02929676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00229707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

