EBCoin (EBC) Reaches Market Cap of $489,762.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $489,762.00 and $3,012.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

